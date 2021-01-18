Latest Politics

Canada to support battle against insecurity in Nigeria with $10m

January 18, 2021
Canada to support battle against insecurity in Nigeria with $10m
By Ripples Nigeria

Canadia has expressed willingness to support the battle against insecurity in Nigeria with $10 million.

This was disclosed by the country’s acting High Commissioner, Nicholas Simard when he paid a visit to the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, in Abuja.

A statement released by the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, said Simard among other things, stressed that to end violence in Nigeria it was necessary to build the capacity of personnel of the Police Force.

The Canadian acting commissioner was quoted to have also noted that Nigeria, a multi-faceted developing country, was faced with the challenges of insecurity, a development he added, that had become a matter of concern warranting his country’s advocacy.

Read also: Nigeria Immigration receives 63 border security equipment donated by Canada

Simard, meanwhile, appreciated the police for the service tendered to him since his arrival to Nigeria.

Speaking, Dingyadi said Nigeria and Canada’s relationship has remained cordial over the years.

He applauded Canada for their efforts in promoting human rights, peace and unity in Nigeria and other African countries.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */