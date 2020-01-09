Canadian singer, Justin Bieber down with Lyme disease

25-year-old Canadian Pop singer, Justin Brew Bieber, said on Wednesday he is currently battling with Lyme disease after he was recently diagnosed with the ailment caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks.

Bieber, who disclosed this in a post on his Instagram page, said he is battling the disease which affects his skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.

He said: “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth etc. They failed to realise I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.

“These things will be explained further in a documentary series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.

“You can learn all that I’ve been battling and overcoming!! It’s been a rough couple of years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

According to statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, with research revealing that if untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system, leading to joint pain and swelling.

