Entertainment
Canadian singer Justin Bieber suffers facial paralysis
Canadian singer Justin Beiber has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition which left him half-paralysed on the face.
The Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve (facial palsy) and a rash affecting the ear or mouth.
Ear abnormalities such as ringing in the ears (tinnitus) and hearing loss may also be present.
Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the varicella zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox in children and shingles (herpes zoster) in adults.
Justin Bieber released a three-minute video to share his condition with the public on Friday.
The singer said he was suffering facial paralysis and needed to take a long rest.
He wrote: “As you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.”
He said the syndrome was caused by a virus that attacks the nerves in his ear and face.
“I have done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse,” the singer added.
