Canadian singer Justin Bieber suffers facial paralysis

Canadian singer Justin Beiber has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition which left him half-paralysed on the face.

The Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve (facial palsy) and a rash affecting the ear or mouth.

Ear abnormalities such as ringing in the ears (tinnitus) and hearing loss may also be present.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the varicella zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox in children and shingles (herpes zoster) in adults.

Justin Bieber released a three-minute video to share his condition with the public on Friday.

The singer said he was suffering facial paralysis and needed to take a long rest.

READ ALSO: Singer Justin Bieber says he suffered emotional breakdown after marriage didn’t fix all his problems

He wrote: “As you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.”

He said the syndrome was caused by a virus that attacks the nerves in his ear and face.

“I have done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse,” the singer added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now