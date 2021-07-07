Canadian Solicitor-General’s reaction to Kanu’s arrest eccentric, weird – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Wednesday described the statement credited to the Canadian Solicitor-General, Mr. Kelechi Madu, on the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as eccentric and weird to the legal profession.

Madu had attacked the AGF over reports that the IPOB leader was abducted from Kenya.

He said if truly Kanu was abducted from Kenya, Malami was a disgrace to the rule of law.

The solicitor-general added that Nigeria and Kenya violated international law in the manner the separatist leader was extradited from the East African nation.

Kenya had since denied any involvement in the arrest and extradition of the IPOB leader to Nigeria.

The AGF, who reacted to Madu’s comments in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, described the remarks as unfortunate.

The statement said: “It is unfortunate for someone who claims to be a lawyer of a status of a Solicitor- General of a provincial state of Alberta in Canada to fault the internationally recognized manner through which Nnamdi Kanu who jumped bail was re-arrested and brought back to face trial.”

Malami said it was abundantly clear that a bench warrant was lawfully and judiciously procured through judicial process by a competent court of law, whose bail condition Kanu breached with impunity.

He insisted that there was no illegality in the entire process.

“It is a common principle of law that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands.

“The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed group of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has enjoyed representation by counsel of his choice all through the judicial process.

“He was never denied a right of choice of counsel or recourse to one, even when he symbolizes a proscribed association (IPOB) in law, and in fact, his association has been legally proscribed.

“Where was Madu when Kanu was inciting violence against the country?

“Why, as a lawyer, would Madu support a fugitive who jumped bail and is accused of terrorism and treasonable felony? What stops Madu from voicing out dissent on the atrocities of Kanu and their group,” the statement added.

