Canva launches AI-powered tools to enhance features. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Canva launches AI-powered tools to enhance features

Australian global multinational graphic design platform, Canva, has launched new set of features, including several AI-powered tools.

The Sydney-based tech company disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Launched during its Canva Create virtual event, the company said the Assistant lets users search for design elements, and provide quick access to features.

The company claims its brand-new “Magic Design” tool will enable users to submit an image, choose a style, and then receive a curated list of customizable templates.

“Game-changing new features just announced at #CanvaCreate!” the company tweeted.

The AI tool can also allow users to create a range of presentations with an outline and content on each slide.

Tech Trivia: What is Google’s online storage solution called?

A. Google Drive

B. OneDrive

C. SkyDrive

D. iCloud Drive

Answer: see end of post

2. Mark Zuckerberg announces new Windows with calling features

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that a new desktop Windows version of WhatsApp has been released with functionality identical to the iOS and Windows phone apps.

Read also:Nigerian B2B e-commerce startup, Alerzo, lays off 15% workforce. 2 other stories and a trivia

The 38-year-old Meta Platforms cofounder announced this on his verified Facebook page on Thursday.

According to Zuckerberg’s post, the new Windows app enables end-to-end encrypted group calling and the updated WhatsApp for Windows supports video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

“Since launching, we’ve wanted to build even more tools for admins and users alike.

“Today we’re excited to roll out a few new changes we’ve made to make groups more manageable for admins and easier to navigate for everyone,” reads a blog post on their official website.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the new version also supports multi-device sync so you can use WhatsApp even if your phone is switched off.

3. Saudi, UAE investors set to invest about $140 billion in SpaceX

A multibillion-dollar funding round for SpaceX is planned to be participated in by the UAE’s Alpha Dhabi investment group and Badeel, a subsidiary of a Saudi Arabian investment fund.

Sources familiar with the development disclosed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that Investors have been informed by the company and Morgan Stanley representatives that the United Arab Emirates Alpha Dhabi and Saudi Arabia’s Water and Electricity Holding Company are contributors to the investment round.

SpaceX earlier raised $2 billion in 2022 and $2.6 billion in 2020, according to venture capital firm Space Capital.

Trivia Answer: Google Drive

Google Drive is a service offered by Google that allows you to store and share files online.

The service was launched on April 24, 2012, and provides 5 GB of free storage.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now