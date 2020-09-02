Cape Town-based startup Roundr secures funding from UK-based investment firm

Cape Town’s Roundr, a company operating as a proptech startup, has announced securing venture capital funding from i7V, a UK-based investment firm.

According to reports, the funding will be used to develop proptech’s existing platform.

Speaking with press, Jansen Myburgh, founder and CEO of Roundr noted that the support will go a long way in seeing Roundr to achieve its longterm goal.

He said: “We are very happy to have i7V continue to walk on this journey with us. Their support enables us to move towards achieving our mutual goals for Roundr.”

The CEO further noted that the funding provided by the VC firm i7V will provide the local proptech startup with the support to move through its current beta stage and make it to market by the end of 2020.

The three year old Roundr operates a mobile app that caters for estate agents, offering a real-time performance management platform for estate agencies and enterprises.

