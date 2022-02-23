Capital market investors lose N21.35bn in eight hours

Over N21.35 billion was lost by shareholders after eight hours of trading on Wednesday, as the market capitalisation dipped 0.08 percent.

The loss cut shareholders total investment down to N25.44 trillion, from the N25.46 trillion reported a day before.

The All-Share Index lost 39.63 basis points from Tuesday’s 47,246.9 ASI, to close at 47,207.27 index.

At the end of trading, over 230.64 million shares were exchanged by investors in 4,377 deals, worth N3.49 billion.

This is below the 421.82 million shares, worth N5.15 billion, traded in 4,601 deals on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Flour Mills, Honeywell lose N7.90bn to investors’ sell off

ETranzact led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.20kobo to rise from N2 per share to N2.20kobo

RT Briscoe gained 9.72 percent to end trading with N0.79kobo from N0.72kobo per share.

Niger Insurance share was up by 9.09 percent to move from N0.22kobo to N0.24kobo per share.

May & Baker share appreciated by N0.45kobo to move from N5 to N5.45kobo per share.

Wema Bank gained 8.99 percent to end trading with N0.97kobo from N0.89kobo per share.

The losers’ table was led by Africa Prudential, after shedding N0.45kobo to drop from N7.80kobo to N7.35kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar share depreciated from N18 to N17.05 per share after losing N0.95kobo during trading.

Chams’ share dropped 4.17 percent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit lost 3.70 percent to end trading with N0.26kobo from N0.27kobo per share.

Ecobank completed the list after shedding N0.35kobo from its market price to drop from N11.75kobo to N11.40kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 23.19 million shares worth N29.08 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 15.52 million valued at N48.04 million.

United Capital followed with 14.71 million shares valued at N204.65 million.

Regal Insurance sold 13.77 million shares worth N5.02 million, while First Bank traded 13.17 million valued at N150.74 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now