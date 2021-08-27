Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies, over insurrection

United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the January 6, 2021, riots, have filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.

The suit filed on Thursday at the Federal Court in Washington, alleges that Trump “worked with white supremacists, violent extremist groups, and campaign supporters to violate the Ku Klux Klan Act, and commit acts of domestic terrorism in an unlawful effort to stay in power.”

The suit which was filed on behalf of the officers by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, named Trump, his campaign team, Trump’s ally, Roger Stone, and members of the extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who were present at the Capitol and in Washington on the date, as defendants.

Two other similar cases have been filed in recent months by Democratic members of Congress, alleging that the actions of Trump and his allies led to the “violent siege of the Capitol that injured dozens of police officers, halted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory and sent lawmakers running for their lives, as rioters stormed into the seat of American democracy, wielding bats, poles and other weapons.”

A House committee has started in earnest to investigate what happened that day, sending out requests for documents from intelligence, law enforcement and other government agencies. Their largest request so far was made to the National Archive for information on Trump and his former team.

Committee members are also considering asking telecommunications companies to preserve phone records of several people, including members of Congress, to try to determine who knew about the unfolding riot and when they knew it.

Trump, in turn, has accused the committee of violating “long-standing legal principles of privilege,” but his team had no immediate comment on Thursday’s lawsuit.

“Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of my administration and the Patriots who worked beside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our Nation,” Trump said in a written statement.

