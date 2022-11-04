Car crushes woman, child to death in Ogun

A Mazda car on Friday crushed a woman and her child to death along the Ota-Idiroko Road in Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer of the State’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said three other persons sustained various injuries in the accident.

He added that motorcycles with registration numbers MEK 341 VN and TTD 479 VD, and a Mazda car with registration number TG 557 AAA were involved in the accident caused by a brake failure.

Akinbiyi said: “Both the Mazda car and the motorcycles were heading towards Idiroko, with the motorcycles in front while the car was behind them.

READ ALSO: Three dead, 4 injured in Ogun auto crash

“It was learnt that the vehicle suddenly developed brake failure and rammed into the motorcycles in its front, killing the female passenger and her male toddler, who was between three and four years old, while the rider was also injured.

“The dead victims had been claimed by their relatives for burial with the permission of the police, while the three male injured victims have been rescued by the FRSC to the General Hospital, Idiroko.

“The driver of the Mazda has reported himself to the Oke-Odan divisional police station for further investigation with the motorcycles and the car also deposited there.”

Displaying images.jpeg.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now