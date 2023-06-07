Car-hailing drivers demand Uber, Bolt cut commission by 50%, threaten to halt services

Car-hailing drivers in Nigeria under the umbrella of the Amalgamated Union Of App-Based Transport Workers Of Nigeria (AUATWON), have demanded Uber and Bolt reduce their commissions.

The drivers are demanding that the commission received by Uber and Bolt should be reduced by 50% after the car-hailing companies increased their ride fees.

In a statement on Wednesday expressing their demand, AUATWON said the drop in commission will enable them to cope with maintenance costs, spare parts and various overhead costs and the current fuel increase.

They have threatened to down tools in protest if the car hailers’ refuse to reduce their commission, describing the actions of the app companies as dictatorial practices.

“The union’s technical team is versed with the operation and technicality of ride-hailing companies and on our calculations, any app company can break even charging below five per cent even though the union recommended a flat commission of 10 per cent or 50 per cent off their current commission during our last meeting, as we believe this will help us to cope with maintenance costs, spare parts and various overhead cost and the current fuel increase.

“We can no longer tolerate any act of dictatorial practices by any app company because we are workers and as an organised union, we have written several letters to these companies for a round table discussion where we can look at various areas of concern and dialogue but they have remained adamant with a deliberate intention to avoid responsibility.

“So, as a result of this insensitivity, the union is directing all its members across the nation to shut down their service on all ride-hailing applications from Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in protest against every dictatorial practice and lack of concern for welfare and security of App-Based Transport workers of Nigeria.

“This is a solidarity step we must take together to protect our investment as fleet managers, secure our business as workers, and secure our job as app drivers.

“We are confident this will give us a better and profitable industry that will encourage every stakeholder,” the statement reads.

