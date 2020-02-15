Car passenger plunges into Lagos Lagoon

A 22-year-old man identified as Daibo Toju Davies on Saturday jumped into the Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

An eyewitness told journalists at the scene of the incident that the victim, a resident of Soluyi Street in Gbagada, had boarded a car-hailing service, Uber, from Mercy Hospital also in Gbagada, to the Lagos Island and told the driver to park on the Third Mainland Bridge because he had a stomach upset.

After the driver parked the car, the passenger disembarked from the vehicle and jumped into the water at about 11:00 a.m.

The Spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, who confirmed the incident, said the rescue operation is ongoing at the scene of the incident.

According to him, LASEMA in conjunction with Lagos Fire Service, Lagos State Waterways (LASWA) and Marine Police had activated the search and rescue operation for the man.

He said: “The guy boarded Uber from Gbagada and when they got to the Third Mainland Bridge, he told the driver that he had stomach upset and that he needed to relieve himself. So when the driver parked, he got down from the vehicle, abandoned his belongings and jumped into the water.

“The incident happened at about 11:00 a.m. and our team has responded. But I can’t confirm if he would be rescued alive or dead.”

