Carabao Cup: Liverpool, Spurs advance to q’finals as holders Man City crash out

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup after picking up victories away from home on Wednesday night.

Liverpool defeated Championship side Preston 2-0 and Tottenham saw off Burnley 1-0, with Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi scoring for the Reds while Moura sealed the win for Spurs.

It was however not a lucky day for Premier League champions and Carabao Cup defending champions Manchester City as they crash out of the competition.

After playing a goalless draw with West Ham in regulation time, the game was forced to penalty shootout and the Hammers won 5-3.

More to follow…

