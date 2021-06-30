Tech
Carbon partners Visa to enable payments across Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.
1. Carbon partners Visa to enable payments across Africa
Fintech startup, Carbon, has announced signing a new partnership deal with one of the world leaders in digital payments, Visa, as it looks to offer both digital and physical issuance of Visa cards to its customers.
Carbon, which is a pan-African fintech company providing access to basic financial services for Africans, noted that the new deal is a strategic five-year partnership to help it further scale its venture.
According to Carbon, its company will be launching Visa debit cards in the third quarter of 2021.
This will come about a year after shifting from being a leading digital lending company to becoming a digital bank offering a range of financial services.
With Visa, Carbon is expected to deploy an instant issuance process in three key markets including Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya.
Tech Trivia: What’s the biggest tech acquisition in history?
A. Dell’s buyout of EMC in 2015
B. Google’s buyout of Motorola in 2011
C. Nvidia’s buyout of Arm in 2020
D. HP’s buyout of Compaq in 2002
Answer: See end of post.
2. e-Card startup Givingli closes $3 million seed round
LA-based startup, Givingli, has closed a $3 million seed round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six.
Founded by American couple, the start up is aiming to challenge how Gen Z sends digital greeting cards.
According to the founders, they stumbled into the world of digital greetings and gifts after abandoning physical invitations for their wedding and exploring how the digital greetings space had evolved.
Aside capital injection from the Reddit co-founder, the round also saw the participation of Snap’s Yellow Accelerator.
Speaking on the raise and startup prospects, CEO Nicole Emrani Green, noted that the growth recorded so far has been courtesy of referrals from existing user.
He said: “Initially, we thought it would mainly be birthdays and categories like weddings, graduation, etc., and I think we just threw in some ‘just because’ cards, but then that became the most popular category, by far.
READ ALSO: Egyptian startup Minly secures $3.6m seed round. 1 other thing and a trivia
“I think that it’s what kicked off our virality, because obviously with every Givingli sent you’re pulling someone else in and then the conversation continues.”
3. Ghanaian fintech startup Zeepay secures fresh $7.9m Series A
Zeepay, a Ghanaian fintech startup, has secured a US$7.9 million Series A funding round to help it further expand.
The startup focuses on digital rails to connect digital assets such as mobile money wallets, cards, ATMs, bank accounts and digital tokens to international money transfer operators.
Zeepay has its footprints in more than 20 African markets, and in April 2020 was awarded an Electronic Money Issuer (EMI) license.
With the trade license, Zeepay can operate as a mobile financial services company authorised by the Bank of Ghana, the regulator of banking and financial services.
The new raiser is not the first capital raised by the startup as it secured a US$940,000 seed funding round in December last year.
Also in April, it acquired Zambian counterpart Mangwee.
According to local media, GOODsoil VC committed a follow-on investment to the tune of US$800,000, while the startup further raised an additional US$3.3 million in debt capital to drive balance sheet activities.
Tech Trivia Answer: Dell’s buyout of EMC in 2015
Dell’s acquisition of enterprise storage company EMC for $67 billion in cash and stock stands as the tech industry’s largest buyout. This took place in 2015.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....