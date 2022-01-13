Caroline Danjuma speaks on life after divorce from estranged husband, Musa

Former Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma has for the first time spoken about life after her marriage with ex-husband, Musa Danjuma ended.

In a thread published on her Instagram page on Thursday, January 13, the bi-racial mother of three stated that she blamed herself for several years after her marriage with the billionaire businessman crashed.

READ ALSO: Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, officially divorces estranged wife after decade split

She stated in her post that most lovers ought to remain friends and desist from going into a relationship. Caroline who left the movie industry after she walked down the aisle with Mr Danjuma in 2004 revealed that she had to file for a divorce so that she could ‘heal’ and commence her journey afresh.

It would be recalled that Caroline and Musa’s ten-year marriage was full of negative events from infidelity to even battery.

They finalized their divorce in 2014.

Here is what Caroline narrated on her Instagram page:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now