Politics
Carry your cross, leave IPOB, ESN out of your ordeal, Adamu Garba tells embattled Abba Kyari
A one-time presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamu Garba, has told the embattled Abba Kyari to stop blaming the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or Eastern Security Network (ESN) for his ordeal.
Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner if Police (DCP) had been indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over his allegedly fraudulent ties to Ramon Olorunwa Abbas aka Hushpuppi and also arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) also for alleged involvement in drug dealing.
Kyari told a constituted panel that the allegations levelled against him were being masterminded by members of the IPOB and ESN because of his consistent umbrage at them in the South-East.
READ ALSO: Police Commission suspends two inspectors linked to Kyari in drug-peddling allegations
In a short Facebook update, Adamu Garba warned Kyari to bear his cross, noting that none of the parties was to blame for what had befallen him.
The post reads, “Abba Kyari should stop blaming IPOB or ESN even though we know who they are, but he should carry his cross because he acted as a common criminal and should be treated like one.”
Adamu Garba hinted that allegations against Kyari are legitimate and that he should be dealt with within the confines of the law.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...