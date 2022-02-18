Carry your cross, leave IPOB, ESN out of your ordeal, Adamu Garba tells embattled Abba Kyari

A one-time presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamu Garba, has told the embattled Abba Kyari to stop blaming the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or Eastern Security Network (ESN) for his ordeal.

Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner if Police (DCP) had been indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over his allegedly fraudulent ties to Ramon Olorunwa Abbas aka Hushpuppi and also arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) also for alleged involvement in drug dealing.

Kyari told a constituted panel that the allegations levelled against him were being masterminded by members of the IPOB and ESN because of his consistent umbrage at them in the South-East.

In a short Facebook update, Adamu Garba warned Kyari to bear his cross, noting that none of the parties was to blame for what had befallen him.

The post reads, “Abba Kyari should stop blaming IPOB or ESN even though we know who they are, but he should carry his cross because he acted as a common criminal and should be treated like one.”

Adamu Garba hinted that allegations against Kyari are legitimate and that he should be dealt with within the confines of the law.

