Cart pushers die during fight over N200 in Abia

Two cart pushers died on Tuesday during a fight over N200 in Abia State.

An eyewitness told journalists on Wednesday that the trouble started when a trader approached the two men to carry goods she purchased at the Cemetery Market in Aba.

According to him, the cart pushers used dangerous weapons on each other over the N200 wage that would be paid by the trader after the goods were conveyed.

One of the two men died during the clash.

The second cart pusher was killed by an angry mob at the scene.

The spokesman of the state police command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to journalists in Umuahia.

He said the police had removed the bodies of the dead cart pushers and deposited them at a hospital morgue in the state.

The spokesman warned Nigerians to desist from taking laws into their hands when they have issues with others.

