CAS ruling on Man City’s European ban ‘disgraceful decision’ —Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho has reacted to the decision reached by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Manchester City’s European ban appeal.

City had been handed a two-year ban by European football body, UEFA after the club was found to have committed “serious breaches” of club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

The blue side of Manchester went ahead to appeal the decision at CAS, and on Monday, overturned the continental ban and will only pay a reduced fine of 10million euros.

Mourinho, like several other stakeholders in the sport, believes the decision does not make complete sense.

“Because if Manchester City is not guilty of it, to be punished by some million [fine] is a disgrace as a decision. If you’re not guilty you’re not punished,” said Mourinho.

Mourinho added: “In the other way, if you’re guilty you should be banned, so it’s also a disgraceful decision. In any case, it’s a disaster.

“I’m not saying Manchester City is guilty. I’m saying if you’re not guilty you don’t pay, you are not punished. Even with a pound.

“I know that money is quite easy for them but it’s just the principle. Why pay £9 million [fine] if you are not guilty?

“If you’re guilty you should be banned from the competition.

“My criticism is not to Manchester City at all. I’m nobody to know if they’re guilty or not. My criticism is for the decision.”

Manchester City are on second spot in the Premier League and with three matches left, they are sure of a place in next season’s Champions League.

