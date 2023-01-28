Casemiro brace helps Man Utd beat Reading in FA Cup

Casemiro scored a brace to help Manchester United defeat Reading 3-1 in their FA Cup fourth-round clash at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

After a frustrating first period for the hosts the Brazil midfielder broke the Royals’ resistance early in the second half, netting in the 54th and 58th minutes to put his side in charge.

Reading were one man down in the 65th minute as Andy Carroll was sent off after picking up his second yellow card.

Read Also: Iheanacho nets winner as Leicester reach FA Cup fifth round

Shortly after, Fred scored the third goal from Bruno Fernandes’ cross before substitute Amadou Mbengue headed in a consolation for the visitors on 72 minutes.

The Red Devils are into the fifth round thanks to an entertaining victory over the Championship side.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Preston 3-0, Fulham played 1-1 with Sunderland, Southampton won 2-1 over Blackpool, Blackburn drew 2-2 with Birmingham, Luton also drew 2-2 against Grimsby.

Sheffield Wednesday played 1-1 with Fleetwood, Bristol City thrashed West Brom 3-0 while Ipswich played a 0-0 draw against Burnley.

