Cash withdrawal policy: CBN’s Emefiele disrespecting Nigerians –Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, has said the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is disrespecting Nigerians.

Gagdi during the plenary on Tuesday, told his fellow lawmakers that the House represents the Nigerian people, and when Emefiele snubs the summon from the lower chamber, he is being discourteous to Nigerians.

The lawmaker had made the statement after Emefiele failed to appear before the House of Representatives again on Tuesday.

Last week, Emefiele was also absent at the lower chamber despite being summoned, forcing the lawmakers to postpone the hearing into the cash withdrawal policy to December 20.

The House has now shifted the hearing to Thursday, December 22, but this didn’t go down well with Gagdi who said the lower chambers should not tolerate further excuses from Emefiele in terms of non-appearance.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Emefiele wrote to the lawmakers on Tuesday that he won’t be present at the House due to an official trip with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on Emefiele’s action and the impression it gives, Gagdi said, “I think at this point in time, it is quite important for us to let such public office holders know that it is not Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila that is summoning the CBN governor or Honourable Yusuf Gagdi or the Deputy Speaker or any member; it is the collective whims of the Nigerian people that are inviting the CBN governor to come and explain some of the policies that Nigerian people needs explanation for.

READ ALSO:Sowore slams DSS for failure to arrest, detain Emefiele, says Buhari ‘regime’ a sham

“I am not against any policy but I am against disrespect to you and to the Nigerian people. The Speaker is a symbol of this House and Nigerian people. So, if you disrespect Mr Speaker, you are disrespecting Nigerian people; you are disrespecting the House.”

Reacting to Gagdi’s comment, the Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila said he wasn’t the one that summoned Emefiele, stating the invitation was from the House.

He explained that at the time the invitation went out, the CBN governor “was already out of the country officially. So, I don’t want to see it as disrespect, as such.”

But Gbajabiamila said he understands Gagdi’s point, stating Emefiele failing to appear before the lower chamber can’t be accepted for the third time.

However, Gagdi pushed back, arguing that, “Mr Speaker, we have names to protect. As much as I agree with you 100 per cent and I am guided, I wish to equally say that we should be mindful of the impression the House is giving out there.

“I have to commend the House for even inviting him in the first instance. But Mr Speaker, you are coming together for a policy that is commencing in the next few weeks. I believe coming back to address some of these daunting challenges is quite imperative than any other thing they are doing.

“It is important for the CBN governor to know that we will not tolerate further excuses in terms of non-appearance before the House to explain to Nigerian people some of these policies.”

Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila said the House should settle for “a deputy governor or anyone who is well equipped to fully brief this House, so that we do not carry this unto next year,” as the lower chamber will close for the year on Thursday for Christmas and New Year break.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now