Cassava Tech, Zindi partner to accelerate digital transformation in Africa

Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Zindi, the largest professional network for data scientists in Africa, to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaas) across the African continent.

This partnership represents a significant step in accelerating digital transformation in Africa and will see the two organisations collaborate on several initiatives.

These include using Cassava’s GPUaaS capabilities for Zindi’s AI solution development and identifying opportunities for both organisations to leverage one another’s platforms and ecosystems.

“For Africa’s AI ecosystem to grow and thrive, it is essential to provide platforms and resources for the continent’s developers and start-ups. Combining our data centres’ advanced GPU capabilities with Zindi’s innovative data science platform creates a powerful foundation for digital advancement. Cassava is proud to support local stakeholders as they develop digital solutions to some of Africa’s most pressing problems,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

As Africa’s pioneering AI challenge platform, Zindi collaborates with companies, non-profit organisations, and government institutions to develop, curate, and prepare data-driven challenges. This partnership underscores their mutual commitment to nurturing AI talent and innovation throughout the continent.

“Zindi is thrilled at the opportunity to partner with Cassava Technologies to strengthen African datasets, address local problems with locally-developed solutions, and help more African AI builders access the resources they need to succeed. Collaborating on the launch of a challenge specifically aimed at nurturing Africa’s AI talent will not only expose entrepreneurs and innovative solutions; it will help build new skills and create employment opportunities,” said Zindi CEO and Co-Founder, Celina Lee.

With the signing of this MOU, Cassava and Zindi are set to make significant inroads in Africa’s AI landscape. The partnership supports Cassava’s objective of providing world-class digital solutions and advancing responsible AI adoption, innovation, and growth in Africa. This follows its recent announcement of its plans to build Africa’s first AI factory and the 2024 launch of Cassava’s AI business.

