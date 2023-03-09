Casualties recorded as train crushes Lagos govt staff bus (Photos)

Many casualties have been recorded after a high speed train crushed a staff bus belonging to the Lagos State government on Thursday morning at the PWD Railway Crossing in Ikeja.

An accident between a moving train and a high Capacity bus belonging to LASG staff occurred around PWD, close to Shogunle.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), the staff bus with the registration number 04A-48LA, was crushed by the train while trying to go across the rail line.

Adebayo Taofiq, the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment department of LASTMA, in the statement, said:

“A Lagos State Government staff bus with registration no 04A- 48LA was this morning crushed by a moving train at PWD, Ikeja area of Lagos.

“Lastma enforcement officers who were the first emergency responder at the scene of the accident had called other emergency responders and at present rescue activities are currently on-going.

“The accident recorded many casualties as the staff bus is fully loaded with govt staffs going to office this morning.

Lastma officials and other emergency responders are on ground rescuing victims of the accident,” he said.

