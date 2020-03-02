Catholic Archbishop accuses Buhari’s govt of not doing enough to help poor Nigerians

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has accused the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of not doing enough to help poor Nigerians.

Kaigama made the accusation on Sunday during a Mass to mark the First 2020 Plenary meeting of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) held at the Catholic Secretariat, Abuja.

He insisted that Buhari’s administration has not done enough to tackle the problems of Nigerians because the government seems disconnected from the people who are currently suffering under his watch.

Kaigama said; “Nigerians are suffering and they come to us because we are the grassroots men, they don’t have access to the president.

READ ALSO: Kano govt takes step to fight possible coronavirus outbreak

“Let’s listen to the people. We have to cultivate the spirit of patriotism, spirit of one Nigeria. Something must be done to repair the damage that has been done whereas so many things divide us as a nation; religion, ethnic, and many other factors.”

This comes after Catholics Bishops declared to the Federal Government led by President Buhari that the killing of God’s children is evil likewise the failure to protect innocent people from the relentless attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.

The Catholic Bishops made the declaration on Sunday when they took to the streets in their numbers in Abuja to protest the serial killings of Nigerians by Boko Haram terrorists and kidnappers.

Archbishop Augustine Akubueze, the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria said that Nigerians were tired of the serial claims by Buhari’s government that Boko Haram, which had continued to kill innocent Nigerians, had been technically defeated.

Akubueze who led the protesters including members of their congregations, all dressed in black, on a peaceful march from the Ecumenical Centre to the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria in Area 3, accused the Federal Government of being insensitive to the plights of victims of insurgency.

Join the conversation

Opinions