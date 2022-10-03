Catholic archbishop blames politicians for fading hope of better Nigeria

The Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan Archdiocese, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, said on Monday the failure of the political class has caused Nigerians to give up on the country.

Abegunrin, who spoke at the opening session of the 1st Diocesan Synod of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, said the church has a role to play in restoring the hope of the people in Nigeria.

He said: “The near collapse of a vibrant and responsible political class has led not only the youth, but also many adults to give up hope on a better society.

“I know there are many here that want to ‘japa’ (leave the country). If everyone ‘Japa’, who will remain to solve the problems?

“The Church must restore the hope of these people and become light in the darkness of our world. I am confident that this Synod will open your eyes more to the needs of our people.

“In a synodal way, you can all devise a solution to these problems and present the gospel message in a way that will bring joy and hope to our people just as it did at its infancy.”

