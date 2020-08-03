Catholic Archbishop calls for self defence against bandits’ attack

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, at the weekend called for self defence against continued attacks by bandits and herdsmen in parts of the country.

According Kaigama, who made the call at a press conference in Abuja to mark his 62nd birthday, Nigerians have no other option if government failed to protect them against herdsmen and bandits attack.

He however said for the resort to self defence to be averted, there was need for dialogue, justice and reconciliation, adding that government must do more to protect the people from criminal elements seeking death and destruction.

Kaigama, who blamed the social unrest and the insecurity affecting the nation on injustice, said: “Killing human beings is criminal. It is a grievous sin and totally ungodly. It’s so sad the way we kill in this county. It does not portray the country in good light.

“I am sad that the killings have not stopped. I am not sure enough is being done at all levels to bring these killings to a comprehensive stop.

“Unjust attacks call for self-defence. This is in line with theological principles. It is naivety to sit back and be killed because you’re a man of peace.

“We don’t encourage attacking people for no just cause but you can defend yourself. Above all, we urge dialogue and reconciliation.”

Speaking further, Archbishop Kaigama expressed concern that the government was not sufficiently addressing corruption in the country, calling for reforms in anti-corruption agencies to enable them perform optimally.

He said: “The social cancer of corruption must give way for Nigeria to speed up her journey to join the league of developed nations.

“Well intentioned anti-corruption agencies, such as ICPC and EFCC, do not appear to have performed optimally, with the allegations of high-level corruption in the news. They can do better.

“We must find a way of addressing corruption. If these institutions are not serving Nigerians well, there should be a change if they are not fulfilling their mandate.”

The cleric, who noted that Nigeria is blessed with enormous natural and human resources, said the nation should be very ready at critical times to provide and efficiently distribute palliatives to the poor and the needy.

