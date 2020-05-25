Catholic Bishop chases worshippers without face masks out of Enugu church

Latest Metro

May 25, 2020
A Catholic Bishop has chased out worshippers who came to church without having their face masks on.

Most Rev Callistus Onaga, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, took the action on Sunday during the Holy Mass to mark the 2020 World Communications Day at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu.

Onaga, while regretting that many Nigerians, especially residents of Enugu State, chose not to wear face masks, wondered why people should be violating the measures put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that had killed 336,430 people all over the world.

The Bishop also charged media practitioners to use their various platforms to educate the people on the dangers associated with the non-observance of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols on the containment of the virus in the country.

