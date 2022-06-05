Catholic Church dismisses reports on abduction of Ondo church priests, decries attack

The Catholic Church of Ondo Diocese on Sunday expressed sadness over the death of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo town, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

An unspecified number of people were killed when an explosion rocked the church during service on Sunday morning.

Several others were also injured in the attack.

In a statement issued by its Director of Social Communication, Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, the Diocese dismissed reports on the abduction of the Bishop and other priests during the attack on the church.

It added that security agencies had been deployed to the community to restore order.

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had in his reaction to the incident vowed to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, described the attack as a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom.

