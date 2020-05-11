Catholic Church offers its 425 hospitals to Nigerian govt as COVID-19 isolation centres

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said Monday the Catholic Church in Nigeria had offered its 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide as isolation centres for COVID-19 patients.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, disclosed this at the PTF media briefing in Abuja.

He said the rising COVID-19 cases across Nigeria were due to the increased testing capacity in the country.

Mustapha said: “During the first week, the country generally recorded high cases. This is attributable to our expanded capacity for testing with the opening up of more testing centres and laboratories. As at today, there are 21 laboratories nationwide including private laboratories.

“We have encouraged states to have at least 300-bed isolation centres including intensive care units. However, with the increase in cases, we have begun to experience some shortages of bed spaces in the isolation centres.

“As part of efforts to support the states in the establishment of isolation and treatment centres, I wish to remind our state governors that the Catholic Bishops’ Conference has offered and volunteered all the 425 hospitals and clinics that belong to the Catholic Mission nationwide for adaptation and use as an isolation centres. Governors are encouraged to approach Catholic Bishops and Arch-Bishops in their states to access these facilities.”

