Enugu Catholic Diocese disowns Mbaka over attack on Peter Obi

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has disowned the Director of Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplain Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka over his recent controversial remark on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Mbaka had in a viral video on Wednesday said Obi would not succeed in his bid to be Nigeria’s president because he was stingy.

He said: “We are already hungry. We need a generous person. Nigerians are hungry. Are we not hungry?”

The comment sparked negative reactions on social media.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chancellor/Secretary, Very Rev. Fr. Wilfred Chidi, the Vicar General, Very Rev. Fr. Geoffrey Aguigwo and Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev. Ernest Obodo, the Diocese said the utterances contravened the laws of the Catholic, and did not represent the position of the Diocese.

The Diocese charged Mbaka to refrain from such divisive utterances in order to remain united to the Body of Christ.

It also urged members of the public to pray for peaceful elections in 2023.

READ ALSO: Father Mbaka renews ‘fight’ with Peter Obi, says ex-Anambra gov not fit to be president

The statement read: “The attention of the Diocesan Bishop, Most Rev. Catholic V.C. Onaga, and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has been drawn to the inflammatory political utterances by Rev. Fr. Camilus Ejike Mbaka, the Director of Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplain Enugu, on Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 during his Wednesday Adoration Programme. Fr. Mbaka during his teaching attacked the good reputation of Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, describing him as a ‘stingy man’ and as ‘a joker,’ contrary to canon 220 of the 1983 code of the Canon Law which prohibits anyone from illegitimately harming the good name of a person.

“He also made fun of the Labour Party and vowed that Mr. Obi could not be the President of Nigeria. This is a clear violation of the provisions of canon 287 (2) which forbids Priests from engaging in partisan politics.

“The Catholic Diocese of Enugu hereby condemns and dissociates herself from such unbecoming and divisive utterances from Fr. Mbaka. We notify the general public that Fr. Mbaka’s views on the matter are entirely personal to him and do not represent the position of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu. In an effort to keep him united to the Body of Christ, we enjoin him to refrain from making further provocative prophecies or utterances capable of heating up the polity. We assure the people of God and the general public that the Catholic Diocese of Enugu is taking the due canonical process.

“Finally, we urge all the people of God to continue to pray for peaceful elections and to discharge their civic responsibility by getting their permanent Voter’s Card and casting their votes in order to elect the right candidates.

“May Our Lady, Queen of Nigeria, intercede for us.”



Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now