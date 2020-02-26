Catholic members protest ‘growing insecurity,’ dress in black attires

Catholic faithful in Imo State, Wednesday wore black attires to Church to protest the rising insecurity in the country.

The day is “Ash Wednesday” a period signaling the commencement of the Lenten season.

The decision of the Catholic faithful to dress in black outfit followed a directive by Catholic Bishops for members to protest the growing insecurity and persecution of Christians in the country.

A parishioner, Augustine Diala, said it was worrisome that the current administration has neglected its duty of protecting Nigerians.

He accused the leaders of intentionally strangulating the people through bad governance.

He recalled the extrajudicial killings of Nigerians especially the clerics by the Boko Haram insurgents.

He said: “The black attires you are seeing is to show that our people are not happy with the killing going on in the country. We have a government that promised us change, unfortunately, what we are seeing is the reverse.

“We Christians condemn these inhuman acts. It has to stop and stop permanently.

“The President should rise up to the occasion because everybody is looking up to him. We have had enough of this and we are fed up.”

The archbishop of Owerri archdiocese, A. J. V Obinna, also called on Roman Catholic faithful in the state to leverage on the Lenten period to reflect on their lives and appealed to the leaders to apply human face in governance.

