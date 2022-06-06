Catholic priest abducted by suspected militia in Kogi

Gunmen suspected to be militia have reportedly abducted a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Onotu, in Obangede, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Ayah, who confirmed the incident, the gunmen invaded the church’s vicarage at about 9pm on Saturday, destroyed the window of the church, entered the priest’s room and kidnapped him.

“The incident was discovered on Sunday by the church members when they came for morning mass and found out that the priest was nowhere to be found to officiate,” the police spokesman said.

Ayah added that a member of the church reported that the priest’s car was not seen on the church premises, creating an impression that the hoodlums might have taken it along with them.

“The state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka, has ordered the deployment of a crack team of intelligence team with the view of rescuing the Catholic priest unhurt.

“The Command is advising residents and members of the church to remain calm as the police is working with other sister security agencies to unravel the mystery surrounding the abduction of priest as his kidnappers have not yet reached out to the church to demand for ransom,” he said.

