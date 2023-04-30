Metro
Catholic priest kidnapped in Imo regains freedom after nine days
Reverend Father Michael Asomugha, the priest of the St. Paul’s Catholic church parish, Osu in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, who was kidnapped recently, has been freed by his abductors, more than nine days after he was abducted.
His release was made known to newsmen in Owerri, on Sunday by one of the residents in the area and a parishioner, who introduced herself as Ijeoma Njoku but failed to go into detail about how Asomugha was freed or whether there was a sort of payment of ransom.
Read also:Kidnapped NPC Commissioner regains freedom five days after
She said: “Our catholic priest was released because of our prayers. All of us were in prayers both the Reverend fathers and the Reverend sisters.”
“The youths, women in the church. Everybody prayed for the release of our priest and God answered our prayer.
“What I can’t say is whether the man came out after payment of ransom. But I am sure we prayed and God answered our prayers.”
