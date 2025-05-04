Catholic Secretariat to verify AI-generated Trump papacy image before official response

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has stated that it will release a formal response to the controversial AI-generated image depicting the former U.S. President dressed as the Pope, but only after a comprehensive verification process to ascertain its authenticity.

Very Rev. Fr. Mike Nsikak Umoh, the National Director of Social Communications at the Secretariat, emphasized the need for careful confirmation before any public statements.

He told reporters on Sunday, “I sent it to my ICT officer to verify the source and any associated promotions. Until I do, I can’t say anything definite.”

Fr. Umoh underscored the potential for the spread of misinformation, particularly concerning prominent figures like Trump, noting, “We also know it’s entirely possible for this sort of thing to be fabricated.”

Read also: IPOB disputes proscription legality, cites lack of due process, court ruling

The image, shared by Trump shortly following the death of Pope Francis, has generated significant controversy. The New York State Catholic Conference expressed its condemnation of the image, releasing a statement saying, “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis, and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

Trump’s sharing of the digitally altered image, which was subsequently reposted by the White House’s official account, has elicited a range of reactions from the public, spanning from amusement to shock. His accompanying comment about wanting to be Pope has further complicated his standing in religious communities, prompting some to question the sincerity of his statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now