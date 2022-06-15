Catholic Secretariat warns parties against Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023

As the race for the 2023 general elections gathers momentum, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), has warned political parties in the country to avoid presenting a Muslim- Muslim presidential ticket in the upcoming elections.

The CSN, in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Secretary–General, Very Rev. Fr. Zacharia Nyantiso Samjumi, and the Director, Social Communications, Very Rev. Fr. Michael Nsikak Umoh, the Catholic body said while there are some things to be happy about as the country gears up for the election, there were still other aspects that remain worrisome.

“The process for the 2023 General election in Nigeria has been initiated, and there are some things to be happy about; the passing of the Electoral Act 2022, which allows the use of electronic devices for accreditation and in the capturing and transmission of results,” the statemen said.

“We are also happy with the prompt release of election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the renewed confidence in the electoral process by the electorate, as demonstrated in the massive last minute turn out for voter registration amongst others.

“It is, however, disheartening to observe that the conduct of most of our politicians seems to be going from bad to worse as we witnessed a show of shame and heightened ugly culture of money politics during the recently held primaries.

“While all this is going on, we must not lose sight of the fact that the unity of this country has, over the years, been maintained by a delicate balancing of the religious and the regional.

“For instance, we had Murtala-Obasanjo, Obasanjo-Yar’adua, Babangida-Ebitu Ukiwe, Abacha – Diya. This also applied to the heads of the various military formations and the different government parastatals like Customs, Immigrations, Finance, etc.

Read also: Buhari’s aide, Bashir, slams opponents bothered by APC Muslim-Muslim ticket consideration

“Significantly, it was only during the General Muhammadu Buhari era as military Head of State (31 Dec. 1983 – 27 Aug. 1985) that we had a Muslim-Muslim military dictatorship.

“Similarly, only once did we have a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 1993 democratic elections, which featured Abiola-Kingibe ticket and turned out to be one of Nigeria’s freest and fairest elections. But that government never took off!

“Fast forward to 2022, 30 years later, some individuals have tried to suggest the Muslim-Muslim ticket for the Presidential election in a country like Nigeria that has unfortunately been badly polarized.

“Ordinarily, there would have been nothing wrong with a Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket in a democratic dispensation if there is mutual trust and respect for the human person and where the overriding desire for seeking political office is the fostering of the common good. But one cannot really say so of our country at the moment,” the CSN said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now