Caucus of North-Central Senators-elect lobby for Dep. Sen. President position

Senators-elect from the North-Central have insisted on the Deputy Senate President position coming to the region in the 10th National Assembly.

The caucus comprising of members of different political parties from the zone, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the least position the zone would go for in the Senate is that of the Deputy President.

Ahmed Wadada, the Senator-elect for Nasarawa West Senatorial District who spoke on behalf of the caucus, said the zone deserves to get the position and the caucus will close ranks to make sure it gets what it wants.

“We as a caucus meet and first welcome the President-elect from his trip and asked that fairness takes place in the distribution of leadership to all the geo-political zones,” Wadada said.

“Of course we are aware that there are agitations from various geo-political zones on the positions of Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

“Having been aware of these agitations of course, it should be called to mind that the South-West and the North-East haven’t produced the president and vice president respectfully.

“The north-central as a result of that is of the stand and position that the least position we will go for is the Deputy Senate President and this is not just coming today.

“The north-central caucus has been consistent from the commencement of the politics that will lead to the emergence of the leadership of the national assembly.

“That has always been our position that we are for the deputy senate president position and that is what we stand for.

“We shall work in harmony, mutuality and cordiality with all other geo-political zones for the good of Nigeria but not to be compromised for any reason what so ever.”

