‘Caution your spokespersons, supporters against inciting comments’, Police warns presidential candidates

The Nigeria Police Force has called on presidential candidates in the country to caution their party spokespersons and supporters against making inciting comments and statements as Nigerians await the outcome of Saturday’s presidential election.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, appealed for calm and patience as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), “intensifies effort on speedy collation of results.”

The Police charged the candidates and the political parties to “seize the opportunity of this waiting period to emphasize the rule of law, respect for the Constitution and constituted authorities to their supporters’ in the interest of the country.

“In furtherance of the close monitoring of the ongoing 2023 electoral exercise, and consequent upon a series of intelligence reports, and high expectations from all angles, the Nigeria Police Force has deemed it necessary to charge Presidential Candidates of all political parties, most especially APC, PDP, LP and NNPP, to caution their party stalwarts and supporters to avoid making inciting comments capable of unnecessarily heating up the polity and creating undue excitement amongst the electorates and the general populace in the country,” the statement said.

READ ALSO:IGP hails 2023 elections as best in his career

Continuing further, it said:

“The NPF, having assessed the trend of scaled-up expectations and psychological projections on the ongoing electoral process, viz-a-viz collation of results, charges all presidential candidates, as leading and respected figures in their respective political parties, to seize the opportunity of this waiting period to emphasize the rule of law, respect for the Constitution, and constituted authority amongst their supporters, as we all owe a duty to ensure that the nation does not fall into anarchy on the basis of interests and sentiments.

“The Force similarly reiterates the need to desist from mounting undue pressure on the electoral process viz-a-viz the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the body which is constitutionally mandated with the conduct of elections and announcement of results, as all hands are on deck to speedily conclude collation of results and declare the winner.

“While commending the general populace and electorates for their patience thus far and largely lawful conduct around the country, the Police, therefore, encourages presidential candidates to admonish their supporters to uphold the tenets of the Peace Accord recently signed for the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections,” the NPF said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now