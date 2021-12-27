Cavani rescues point for Man Utd at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani scored late to help Manchester United secure a point from their Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Monday night.

The Uruguayan scored on 71 minutes to wrap a 1-1 draw for the Red Devils, denying their hosts a priceless second win of the season.

United were a little sloppy on the night until Cavani came in as a substitute and added greater threat to a blunt attack.

It was cruel on Newcastle, who defended with determination and counter-attacked with intensity to produce their finest display of the campaign at a vociferous St James’ Park.

Allan Saint-Maximin had scored the opening goal in the seventh minute and Newcastle showed determination to fight till the end.

The point is scant reward for the Magpies and leaves them 19th on 11 points, two from safety but having played more games than all their rivals, as many as four more than Burnley in 18th.

