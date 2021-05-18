Cavani wondergoal not enough as late Fulham equaliser denies Man Utd | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Cavani wondergoal not enough as late Fulham equaliser denies Man Utd
An early goal by Edinson Cavani was not enough to secure a win for Manchester United in the penultimate round of the Premier League.
Cavani opened the scoring in the 15th minute with an effort that has caused the football world talking, with many crowning it as the goal of the season.
The Argentine lobbed from 50 yards to put the hosts ahead until late on when Fulham fought back to pick a point from the Old Trafford clash.
Read Also: Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season
It was Joe Bryan who leved for the visitors with 15 minutes remaining, as he headed in at the far post from Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s deep cross.
Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja started the game from the bench for Fulham and were unused throughout.
Points earned mean nothing significant for both sides as United had already secured second place while Fulham are already relegated from the Premier League.
Elsewhere, Leeds United defeated hosts Southampton 2-0.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Brighton come from behind to stun 10-man Man City in five-goal thriller
Brighton pulled off an incredible comeback victory over champions Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Tuesday. Trailing 2-0...
Cavani wondergoal not enough as late Fulham equaliser denies Man Utd
An early goal by Edinson Cavani was not enough to secure a win for Manchester United in the penultimate round...
Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season
Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has announced his plans to leave the Premier League club at the end of the...
SportsBusiness: About Madrid’s €1,276m brand value & chances of Wilder being paid for Joshua-Fury fight to go on
In this edition of SportsBusiness, we take a look at the recently-published ranking of world most valuable club brands, which...
Joshua vs Fury fight now in doubt after Fury is ordered to face Wilder for third time
The proposed August date for the showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury may no longer happen as planned following...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...