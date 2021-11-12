Business
CBN announces plan to drop interest on loans for manufacturers below 9%
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched a strategy to revive the country’s struggling industrial sector by providing “single-digit loan facilities.”
It also said with private refineries coming on board soon, the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) will become competitive and affordable.
CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele stated this in Thursday at the Nigeria International Partnership Forum in Paris, France.
His words: “We want to ensure that the manufacturing sector can access capital at a single-digit rate of not more than nine percent.
“It should be easy for you (investors in manufacturing) to access credit at single digit with two years moratorium.
Read also: Manufacturers to lose N1.9trn in three years over new excise duty -MAN
Emefiele, who restated the government’s decision to end subsidy payments on petroleum products, added that the nation’s economy has been on a fast recovery path with a rebound in crude oil price.
Emefiele said: “Aliko Dangote’s $17.5 billion refinery will produce 650,000 bpd and my brother Abdulsamad Rabiu(BUA) 350,000 bpd. We believe prices of petrol can be more competitive and affordable and we will soon be exiting fuel subsidy.
“What remains our focus? The mantra has been why should we be importing what we can produce? We are encouraging industries, we are making plans on granting of credit to these industries.”
Emefiele also revealed that the CBB has started a programme where investors could repatriate their profits easily with properly documented Foreign Direct Investment.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...