Business
CBN approves appointment of Indian to Sterling Bank board
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the appointment of an Indian, Manish Singhal, to the Sterling Bank Plc’s board.
The bank confirmed the development in a statement signed by its company secretary, Temitayo Adegoke, on Monday.
Singhal, according to the statement, will serve on the board as a non-executive director.
The new Sterling Bank board member is currently General Manager (Operations) in the International Banking Group (IBG), State Bank of India (SBI), where he oversees the Operations and Information Systems as well as Human Relations, Expansion Planning, and Strategy.
He also oversees the implementation of IT-related policies and the activities relating to the IT infrastructure of SBI, among other responsibilities.
Sterling Bank gifts customers free transfer after report of hoarding new Naira notes
Before his current role at SBI, Singhal worked as a full-time Director and Chief Financial Officer at SBICAP Securities Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary and broking arm of the State Bank of India.
The banker has held several other positions during his career at SBI.
He has vast experience in Business Development, Risk Management, Compliance, Customer Service, Human Resources, Administration, and Products Development.
Singhal has over 26 years of experience in the financial service industry and holds a Master of Science degree in Mathematics from Garhwal University, and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).
