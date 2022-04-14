CBN approves four new directors into Zenith Bank board

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the appointment of two executive directors into the Zenith Bank board, while two Non-Executive Directors have also joined.

In a statement released on Wednesday to the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Adobi Nwapa and Anthony Ogunranti were appointed as Executive Directors of the bank.

Zenith Bank reported that Peter Olatunde Bamkole was appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director, and Chuks Emma Okoh as a Non-Executive Director to help create company policies.

The appointment of the four executives became effective on April 12, 2022.

The statement reads, “Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc is pleased to announce the appointments of Mrs. Adobi Stella Nwapa and Mr. Anthony Akindele Ogunranti as Executive Directors of the Bank.

“Both appointments are consistent with the Bank’s tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within.

“Also, the Board approved the appointments of Mr. Peter Olatunde Bamkole as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Mr. Chuks Emma Okoh as a Non-Executive Director respectively of the Bank.” Zenith Bank stated.

