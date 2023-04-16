Business
CBN approves George-Taylor’s appointment as Heritage Bank MD
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the appointment of Akinola George-Taylor as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank.
The apex bank’s approval came six months after the bank appointed George-Taylor as acting managing director following the retirement of Ifie Sekibo.
George-Taylor joined Heritage Bank in September 2022.
The Group Head of Corporate Communications, Heritage Bank, Ozena Utulu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the CBN approved the appointment on March 31 through a letter of no objection, leading the board to name George-Taylor as the bank’s substantive managing director.
He started his banking career with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) in 1993 where he occupied various positions.
He later rose to the position of Executive Director in charge of Public Sector Group, Abuja, and North-Central and Managing Director of GTBank in Sierra Leone from 2005 to 2009.
The new MD, according to the statement, will head the financial institution’s next phase of transformation.
“He will oversee Heritage Bank’s operations across Nigeria and work to implement the lender’s next phase of transformation,” the statement added.
