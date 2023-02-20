News
CBN begins door-to-door distribution of new naira notes in Kano
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced the door-to-door distribution of new naira notes in Kano State.
In a bid to address the scarcity of naira notes in the state, the CBN sent representatives to Kibiya, Rano, and Tundun Wada local government areas to distribute the cash to locals.
A representative of CBN told journalists that the exercise would enable the people in rural areas to exchange their old naira notes for new ones.
READ ALSO: Falana threatens to sue CBN, demands details of new naira notes printed, distributed
He said: “In order for them to benefit from exchanging their old naira notes for the new naira note, CBN has made provision for cash to be disbursed to rural places where there are no convenient roads or banking infrastructure.”
The apex bank promised to extend the exercise to other local government areas in the state.
