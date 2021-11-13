CBN celebrates 488,000 eNaira wallet downloads from 160 countries

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Friday the recently launched digital currency, eNaira, wallet has been downloaded 488,000 times in 160 countries across the world.

In a statement to mark the first 19 days of the digital currency launch, the apex bank revealed that about 17,000 transactions totalling N62 million were recorded during the period.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the eNaira on October 25.

The statement read: “So far, we have onboarded over 488,000 consumer wallets and about 78,000 merchant wallets, with these downloads occurring in over 160 countries (per Google Playstore and Apple Store data).

“We have also recorded almost 17,000 transactions amounting to over N62m with the average transaction being about $9.3 each. These numbers suggest the adoption rate has been excellent.”

Based on the guidelines released by the CBN after the launch of the digital currency, eNaira will complement traditional naira as a less costly, more efficient, generally acceptable, safe, and trusted means of payment.

