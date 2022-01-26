Business
CBN claims N369.78bn distributed to Nigerians since COVID
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that it has so far disbursed N369.78 billion to Nigerians since the outbreak of COVID-19.
The money, CBN said, was distributed under its Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) programme in August 2020.
The CBN revealed this in its communique issued after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday.
According to the publication, the disbursement was part of the bank’s effort at supporting Nigerians affected by COVID-19.
The communique reads: “A cumulative disbursement under the TCF stood at N369.78 billion to 777,666 beneficiaries, comprising 648,052 households and 129,614 small businesses.”
Read also: Beneficiaries of CBN COVID-19 loans to receive funds 48 hours after approval
It noted that the cumulative disbursements under the TCF stood at N369.78 billion to 777,666 beneficiaries, comprising 648,052 households and 129,614 small businesses.
CBN also revealed that the last tranche of disbursement was to 35,340 households and 5,181 small businesses.
It noted that N20.29 billion was to 40,521 beneficiaries, comprising 35,340 households and 5,181.
The communique also stated that to further promote entrepreneurship development N293 million has been disbursed to 59 Nigerian youths under the recently introduced Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES).
TIES is a platform that provides undergraduates and graduates with an opportunity to access cheap loans for their businesses.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...