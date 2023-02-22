News
CBN dismisses rumours on planned shutdown of e-banking channels
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described as false the rumours on the planned shutdown of electronic banking channels for the general elections.
A message titled: “Special Report,” surfaced on WhatsApp earlier this week and informed Nigerians that the CBN had concluded plans to stop all electronic banking transactions from Thursday to Monday in order to prevent vote-buying during the elections.
It read: “CBN PLANS TO SHUT DOWN FINANCIAL TRANSACTION FROM THURSDAY 23 OF FEBRUARY TILL 27TH OF FEBRUARY..GO AND STOCK YOUR HOME.
READ ALSO: Old Naira deadline: CBN didn’t defy Supreme Court ruling, lawyer explains with precedent
“Anyhow you can get money between today and tomorrow, get and keep it, also whatever transfer you want to do, do it between today and tomorrow. Information I’m hearing is that, as of Thursday, bank networks will go off till Sunday or Monday, so that politicians will not be able to transfer money to anybody to vote. So buy enough food at home, do your transfer now because the next five days will be difficult please.”
However, in a message on its verified Instagram page on Wednesday night, the apex bank described the report as false and urged Nigerians to disregard it.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...