CBN dismisses rumours on planned shutdown of e-banking channels

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described as false the rumours on the planned shutdown of electronic banking channels for the general elections.

A message titled: “Special Report,” surfaced on WhatsApp earlier this week and informed Nigerians that the CBN had concluded plans to stop all electronic banking transactions from Thursday to Monday in order to prevent vote-buying during the elections.

It read: “CBN PLANS TO SHUT DOWN FINANCIAL TRANSACTION FROM THURSDAY 23 OF FEBRUARY TILL 27TH OF FEBRUARY..GO AND STOCK YOUR HOME.

“Anyhow you can get money between today and tomorrow, get and keep it, also whatever transfer you want to do, do it between today and tomorrow. Information I’m hearing is that, as of Thursday, bank networks will go off till Sunday or Monday, so that politicians will not be able to transfer money to anybody to vote. So buy enough food at home, do your transfer now because the next five days will be difficult please.”

However, in a message on its verified Instagram page on Wednesday night, the apex bank described the report as false and urged Nigerians to disregard it.

