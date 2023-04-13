CBN distances self from fake recruitment portal

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has washed its hands off a recruitment portal inviting young graduates to apply for jobs.

The CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications Department, Isa Abdulmumin, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, warned the members of the public to be wary of the fake recruitment portal.

The said portal announced that the CBN had begun its 2023/2024 recruitment exercise.

However, Abdulmumin stressed that the portal was fraudulent and being put up by those who are determined to take advantage of Nigeria’s high unemployment rate.

The statement read: “The fraudulent website lists requirements for eligibility to include, among other qualifications, the possession of a bank verification number (BVN). The portal goes on to state that those with physical disabilities are not eligible to apply.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN is currently not carrying out any general recruitment exercise and will never request for the BVN of intending applicants nor discriminate against persons with physical disabilities.

“Accordingly, members of the public are hereby warned to be wary of fraudulent recruitment agents bent on taking advantage of the employment challenge to defraud eligible applicants, particularly young graduates. Please be guided accordingly. “

