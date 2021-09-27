CBN e-naira website hits 1m views in less than 24 hours, as similar domain owner wants N4.2m

The countdown for the official launch of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) digital currency, the eNaira, has started, and we are now less that four days to the official launch.

The eNaira is a digital currency that will be issued by the CBN and will serve as a legal tender just as paper currency.

The official website is reported to have recorded over a million hits barely 24 hours after going live indicating the level of interest in the digital currency, but there is a problem.

The new official digital currency website www.enaira.com is not registered with the gov.ng domain, which is understandable given the website’s business purpose, but it also exposes many unwary Nigerians to deception.

Already, a check by Ripples Nigeria reveals that the proprietor of a similar domain to the official website has listed its www.enaira.com.ng for sale for N4.2 million.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the National Open University are just a couple of other government websites that have been severally cloned.

A simple google search for NOUN will provide numerous websites with comparable style and content: https://nou.edu.ng/, https://nounportalng.com/, https://www.nounportal.org/, https://www.nounstudentportal.org/, https://www.nounwebsite.com/, and many more.

CBN lists benefit of E-naira

eNaira users will benefit from the website’s simplified financial transactions. Users will be able to send money to one another using a linked bank account or credit card; customers will have the ability to transfer money from their bank account to their eNaira wallet with ease; customers will be able to monitor their eNaira wallet, check balances, and view transaction history; and customers will be able to make in-store payments using their eNaira wallet by scanning QR codes.

In addition, customers are allowed to scan the QR Code on the website to get started.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, while speaking to a gathering of foreign investors in New York recently, aid the October 1 launch date will likely be rescheduled due to activities surrounding the country’s Independence Day celebration. He said the launch would be held on October 4, 2021.

In line with global trends, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced the formal engagement of global fintech company, Bitt Inc., as its technical partner for the development of its digital currency.

