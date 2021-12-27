Business
CBN, EFCC, others to shutdown money lenders harassing Nigerians
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced that a joint committee to tackle companies operating illegally and those harassing customers has been established.
This was disclosed by the FCCPC Chief, Mr Babatunde Irukera on Sunday in Abuja.
The team includes representatives of FCCPC, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Others are from National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
READ ALSO: Dangote, BUA to benefit from CBN’s $73 million sugar fund
The committee has been tasked to come up with rules money lending companies must obey.
They will shut businesses and engage App stores to shut down applications that are infringing and abusive.
“We are also going to be writing interim regulations and some basic information for all these money lenders to provide information so that people will know who they are.
“Some of them are just Apps that we do not even know who the promoters are. We are going to provide certain frameworks for them to comply with‘’, Irukera added.
On complaints about insurance companies’ services, Irukera said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) was underway.
The FCCPC chief gave early 2022 as the time-frame of delivery of the bilateral agreement.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...