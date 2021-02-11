Politics
CBN Freezing of #EndSARS promoters‘ accounts gross infringement of fundamental right —Falana
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has declared that the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze the accounts of promoters of the #EndSARS protests is “gross infringement” to the fundamental right to a fair hearing.
The human rights lawyer who made the comments in a statement issued on Wednesday also used the medium to warn the CBN against freezing the accounts of activists.
He said that CBN approached the Federal High Court for an ex parte order to freeze the bank accounts of #EndSARS protesters on the 4th of November 2020.
Falana added, “The CBN asked for 180 days to investigate the #EndSARS protesters for the offences of money laundering and terrorism. Convinced that the CBN was telling the truth, the court ordered that the bank accounts be frozen for 90 days.
“Since the #EndSARS protesters did not commit any offence whatsoever, the CBN did not investigate them until the ex parte order expired on February 4, 2021. It was on the basis of the expiration of the ex parte order that the case of the CBN was struck out by the Federal High Court.”
He also recalled how the court gave favourable judgment to activists during the “dark days of military” and the CBN at that time never filed any ex parte motion to freeze anybody’s account.
“It is pertinent to recall that during the dark days of the military dictatorship in Nigeria, those of us in the front line of the battle for the restoration of democratic rule in Nigeria were routinely arrested and detained under the obnoxious State Security (Detention of Persons Decreed) No 2 of 1984.
“But we regained our liberty on the orders of courts that acted as guardians of the civil rights of the Nigerian people even when judges were required to blow muted trumpets.
“In desperation, the military dictators charged us with sundry criminal offences including treasonable felony for having the temerity to challenge their corrupt practices and human rights abuse. But the courts ensured that we were admitted to bail in liberal terms.”
Falana added that “Our passports were impounded at the airports and confiscated by the National Security Organisation (now Department of State Services, DSS) to prevent us from travelling abroad to expose the atrocities of the dictators. But the passports were released to us on the orders of our courts.
“It is on record that the Central Bank of Nigeria, which was manned by professional bankers, never filed any ex parte application to freeze our accounts.
“Let the CBN stop freezing the bank accounts of activists because it constitutes a gross infringement of the fundamental right to fair hearing and property,” Falana warned.
CBN hands over Nat’l Theatre renovation to firm partly-owned by Lagos
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has concluded plans to renovate the National Theatre, with three contractors chosen to conduct the reconstruction work.
One of the firms is partly-owned by the Lagos State government with chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as directors in the company.
The three contractors chosen are Nairda Limited, which is the Electrical Sub Contractor; VACC Limited, the Mechanical Sub Contractor, and Cappa & D’Alberto Limited, which is the Main contractor of the National Theatre renovation project.
According to findings by Ripples Nigeria, Cappa & D’Alberto Limited is partly-owned by the Lagos State government, through Ibile Holdings Limited, which is an investment company of the state government.
Ibile – which is the acronym of the first letter from names of the five administrative divisions of Lagos State; Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe – is a substantial shareholder of Cappa & D’Alberto Limited.
Cappa & D’Alberto constructs residential and commercial buildings, and Ibile Holdings is its third largest shareholder with 18.56% as at July 25, 2019, checks by Ripples Nigeria confirmed.
On Cappa & D’Alberto board of directors, are two All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftains, Adedamola Seriki, current Nigerian ambassador to Spain and Abayomi Kiyomi, former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.
Cappa & D’Alberto will be in charge of the renovation – which will cost the CBN and bankers committee N21.89 billion – as the main contractor, with renovation expected to be completed in the next 18 months, while CBN will run the entertainment site until 2042.
Cappa & D’Alberto were previously listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), but chose to delist after an Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2009.
The company was eventually delisted by NSE in 2015 due to its failure to comply with listing requirements.
Prior to the decision to delist, Cappa & D’Alberto shares traded at above N100 per share, but dropped to N90.72kobo after the announcement.
The construction firm now operates as a private company.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan….
APC pulls out of Sokoto LG elections, gives reasons
The local government elections in Sokoto State slated for March 27, 2021 will not have one of the major parties in the country participating, as the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday said it has withdrawn from it.
The party announced the withdrawal at a press conference addressed by the state Chairman, Isa Acida at the party secretariat in Sokoto on Sunday.
According to Acida, the decision of the party to withdraw from the elections was informed by the lack of fairness and the unwillingness of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) to provide a level playing field for all parties.
Achida said: “When the state government announced the belated decision to conduct the local government elections in the state, we expect the electoral body to arrange consultative meetings with political parties for the successful conduct of the elections.
“However, to our dismay, the commission went alone and prepared their own time table, convenient to them and their paymasters, which was sent to us only for information.
“One would have expected that an umpire like SIEC should have invited political parties for their inputs before coming up with an election time table. This is a further indication of their lack of fairness and unwillingness to provide a level playing ground for political parties.
“In the light of these circumstances and after due consultations with all stakeholders of our party in the state, the Sokoto State chapter of the party has resolved not to participate in the forthcoming local government elections.”
FG seeks fruitful synergy in Nigeria-UAE relations for economic benefits
The Federal Government has called for robust collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in strengthening existing bilateral relations between the two countries.
Minister of State, Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, disclosed this in a statement by the ministry’s spokesman, Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, in Abuja on Sunday, February 14.
He called for robust collaboration between Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning and its relevant counterparts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Agba made the call in Abuja when he received the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Fahad AITaffag to extend an invitation to participate in his country’s trade and promotional campaign 2021 aimed at improving trade and bilateral relations with other countries.
The minister appreciated the enormous work UAE had been doing with ministries and states in the country.
He said that their activities had remained unreported due to lack of collaboration with the Ministry, which was saddled with coordinating bilateral relations and agreements.
Agba said that there was no report of UAE’s activities on the Development Assistance Database (DAD) platform.
“When we have the data we can properly brief the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on your activities in the country.
“I am optimistic that this visit will be a starting point for robust bilateral relations between the Ministry and the Embassy,” he said.
The minister said that at the Dubai Expo 2021, he would liaise with his colleague, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to work out modalities on how Nigeria could come in.
He expressed his readiness to work with the Embassy in making quotes/comments on bilateral relations of both countries as part of media promotion materials for the February campaign.
AITaffag said the Expo, which is scheduled for later in November 2021, would be part of the activities to mark their Independence Day celebrations.
