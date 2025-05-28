CBN introduces new instruments to boost non-interest financial market

In a significant move to deepen Nigeria’s non-interest financial sector, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled three new instruments designed to enhance liquidity management and operational efficiency for Islamic finance institutions.

The development, announced via a circular dated May 23, 2025, forms part of the apex bank’s broader strategy to modernize and align the country’s Islamic finance offerings with global standards. The circular, signed by Okey Umeano, Acting Director of the Financial Markets Department, was published on the CBN’s official website on Tuesday.

The newly introduced tools include the Nigerian Non-Interest Financial Institutions’ Master Repurchase Agreement (NNMRA), the CBN Non-Interest Asset-Backed Securities (CNI-ABS), and the CBN Non-Interest Note (CNIN).

These instruments aim to provide Islamic financial institutions, particularly those struggling with liquidity management under Shariah constraints, with alternative tools to manage funds efficiently and in compliance with Islamic principles.

At the heart of the initiative is the NNMRA, a standardized contract that facilitates repurchase transactions, commonly known as “repos”, within the boundaries of non-interest banking. The agreement outlines clear roles and responsibilities for participating financial institutions and the central bank, marking a major milestone in the formal integration of Islamic finance into Nigeria’s wider monetary operations.

Historically, Islamic banks in Nigeria have faced limited options for managing short-term liquidity due to the prohibition of interest (riba). The NNMRA addresses this gap, allowing non-interest banks to engage in interbank funding activities that meet both operational and religious requirements.

Complementing the NNMRA are two new liquidity instruments: the CNI-ABS and the CNIN. The CNI-ABS is a tradable, asset-backed security structured in accordance with Islamic finance principles. It is expected to help banks manage surplus liquidity and fulfill regulatory reserve obligations without reverting to conventional interest-based tools.

The CNIN, meanwhile, functions as a non-interest-bearing loan extended by the CBN to eligible banks. Issued through periodic auctions, it serves as an additional avenue for absorbing excess liquidity in a Shariah-compliant manner.

Together, the CNI-ABS and CNIN represent the core of the CBN’s new Islamic liquidity management framework, offering predictable and recurring mechanisms for institutions seeking to stay compliant while maintaining financial flexibility.

The CBN has directed all authorized participants, including fully-fledged non-interest banks and conventional banks operating Islamic banking windows, to incorporate these instruments into their liquidity management strategies. Institutions are also expected to adhere strictly to existing guidelines and the Revised Guidelines for the Operation of Non-Interest Financial Institutions’ Instruments (2022).

To preserve the distinct operations of non-interest banking, the CBN emphasized that participants would be barred from accessing its discount window on auction days for the new instruments, ensuring a clear separation between Islamic and conventional liquidity operations.

